Seven-member police team formed to probe ‘gang rape’ in Surjani Town

A seven-member police committee has been formed to investigate the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in the late Sunday hours by armed men during a robbery in Surjani Town.
District West SSP Suhai Aziz will head the committee with Orangi Town SP Zubair Tanoli, Surjani Town DSP Farhan Kamal, Surjani Town SHO Haji Sanaullah, Surjani Town SIO Ayaz Brohi and two other police officials as other members. The team has been tasked with probing the case within three days and arresting the suspects.
The robbery took place on Sunday night at a house in Surjani Town Sector 7-A within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station. Two men barged into the house, held the family members hostage at gunpoint and fled after stealing cash and valuables.
The family told police that they suspected that another robber remained outside during the robbery. Police told The News the family did not clearly state that the girl was raped as they appeared not comfortable with openly talking about it but they hinted at a sexual assault on the girl.
Due to suspicion of rape, police took the girl to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Sunday night but her examination could not be conducted due to no female medico-legal officer (MLO) present at the health facility.
The medical examination was then carried out on Monday morning when a female MLO obtained DNA samples. The MLO told police that the girl was apparently subjected to rape but that would be confirmed through the DNA and chemical examination reports.
