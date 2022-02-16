‘Survival rate among children with cancer as low as 25-30pc in Pakistan’

Every year, 8,000 to 10,000 children are diagnosed with different types of cancer in Pakistan, but, unfortunately, only 25 to 30 per cent children survive as more than 40 per cent of the children are brought to health facilities for treatment when cancer has spread to other organs and parts of the body, experts said on Tuesday.

They said lack of awareness about childhood cancer among parents, unavailability of treatment facilities and lack of trained pediatric oncologists and support staff are the major reasons behind high mortality rate.

Efforts were underway to achieve at least 60 per cent survival for all child patients of cancer by 2030, they said while speaking at an awareness session in connection with International Childhood Cancer Day 2022, organised by the Department of Paediatric Hematology and Oncology at the Indus Health Network.

On the occasion, a walk was held at the hospital premises to create awareness about childhood cancer and it was attended by senior doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and parents of children suffering from cancer.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Indus Hospital Dr Abdul Bari Khan said that every year, of around 8,000 to 10,000 children diagnosed with different types of cancer, over 70 per cent die due to a variety of reasons. He added that despite high mortality, childhood cancer was treatable if it was diagnosed earlier and patients were brought to health facilities without any delay.

“In addition to these children, thousands of more children suffer from different types of cancer, but they never reach any health facility as their parents are unaware of the symptoms of the disease.”

Prof Khan said the Indus Hospital had one of the best childhood cancer treatment facilities in the country with 85 beds. “We are going to help establish childhood cancer treatment facilities at other hospitals in Balochistan, other cities of Sindh and remote parts of the country to save as much lives of children with cancer as possible.”

Senior Indus Hospital paediatric oncologist Dr Rafie Raza said prevalence of childhood cancer was 100 per million in Pakistan and around 8,000 to 10,000 children were annually diagnosed with childhood cancer, of whom only 2,000 to 2,500 manage to survive in Pakistan.

“Childhood cancer survival rate in developed is between 80 and 90 per cent, while it is only 25-30 per cent in Pakistan because we don’t have top quality treatment facilities, trained oncologists and support staff as well as other modern facilities”, he said and added that unawareness among parents was also one of the main reasons behind high mortality among children with cancer.

Another senior oncologist at the Indus Hospital, Dr Syed Ahmar Hamid, deplored that around 40 per cent children with cancer were brought to hospitals for treatment when their cancer had spread to all major organs of the body. He urged the parents to keep an eye on the health of their children, and if anything unusual happened to them, they should take them to a qualified child specialist for examination.

As far as prevention was concerned, he suggested, all the children must be vaccinated against all the preventable diseases, they should be provided with a healthy lifestyle, open spaces for physical activities, a clean environment and a balanced diet. He added that except for genetic reasons, there were no other known reasons that caused cancer among children.

A senior nursing supervisor at the Indus Hospital, Muhammad Younus Bhatti, said quacks were one of the major reasons behind high mortality due to childhood cancer in Pakistan as they prevented parents from getting children treated. He called for creating awareness among the masses about the availability of cancer treatment at health facilities in the country.

Executive Director Indus Hospital and renowned oncologist Prof Dr Shamvil Ashraf, Pakistan Society of Pediatric Oncologists official and Chief Medical Officer AKUH Dr Asim Belgaumi, Dr Wasfa Farooq and others also spoke.