Sindh’s Covid death toll hits 8,000

The novel coronavirus claimed 15 more lives in Sindh over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,000 since March 2020 when the first Covid patient had died in the province. Another 262 patients were said to be under treatment at different hospitals, and the condition of 236 patients was said to be critical, with 18 on life support.

In his daily report, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday 10,601 samples were tested and 587 positive cases detected, which constituted a 5.5 per cent detection rate.

He said that so far 7,777,038 tests had been conducted and 557,658 cases detected. Of them 90.8 per cent or 506,700 patients had recovered, including 851 overnight, he added.

Currently, 42,958 patients were said to be under treatment -- 42,681 in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres and 262 at hospitals across the province. The condition of 236 patients was stated to be critical, including 18 shifted onto ventilators. Of the 587 new cases, 255 were reported from Karachi: 83 from District Korangi, 82 from District East, 73 from District South, 10 from District West, six from District Central and one case from District Malir.

Hyderabad reported 105 new cases, Jamshoro 33, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Dadu 26, Naushero Feroze 21, Mirpurkhas 20, Tando Allahyar 17, Thatta 14, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar 10 each, Matiari and Umerkot seven each, Kambar and Sujawal five each, Larkana and Tharparkar two each.

Sharing he vaccination data, the chief minister said that 43,440,886 vaccine doses had been administered in Sindh by February 13, with 905,333 persons inoculated during the last 24 hours. In total, 44,346,219 vaccine doses had been administered, which constituted 82.33 per cent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow the SOPs.