Removal of garbage dumps from around airbases ordered

Sindh Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to remove all encroachments and uncertified garbage dumping points from near all airbases across the province.

A delegation of the Pakistan Air Force briefed Shah about the obstacles in the way of smooth flying operations, saying that the presence of garbage around the airbases became the cause of unwanted flying birds which created obstacles in the way of flying operations. He said the provincial government appreciated the sacrifices and services of the country's air guards.

He told Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Zubair Ahmad Channa to eliminate uncertified garbage dumping points around all airbases on an immediate basis and ensure that no obstacle should come in the way of the Pakistan Air Force flight operations. Discussing the problems at the PAF Base Shahbaz Jacobabad, the delegation told the secretary that aerial firing abundance of bats in the vicinity causes a lot of problems.

Shah directed Special Secretary Local Government Usman Moazzam to write a letter to the Sindh Home Department to prevent aerial firing in Jacobabad, and directed the district administration of Jacobabad to use anti-bat spray to solve the problem.