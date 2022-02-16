Cop remanded over UTP’s escape in Dua Mangi case

A District East judicial magistrate remanded a suspended police officer in police custody on Tuesday over the escape of the main suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case.

The investigation officer produced ASI Khalid, who was a complainant in the Dua Mangi case, before the judicial magistrate for obtaining his police remand.

The investigation officer submitted that ASI Khalid had directed police constables Naveed and Habib Zafar to bring under-trial prisoner Zohaib Qureshi to court and took him outside the court premises. He said Khalid was also found involved in the escape of the key suspect, and sought his police remand for interrogation.

Five police personnel -- head constables Mohammad Naved, Nayab Ahmed, Mohammad Younus, and constables Habib Zafar and Umer Farooq – have already been arrested in the case.

According to the prosecution, the suspended constables had taken Qureshi to a shopping centre on Tariq Road on January 27 in a private car instead of taking him back to jail in the prisoners’ van. It was during that time that the suspect managed to escape from the shopping centre, which could also be seen in a video of the incident.

Police registered a case against head constable Naveed, police constable Habib Zafar and other police personnel concerned for criminal negligence and facilitating the suspect in fleeing. Qureshi had been arrested in the kidnapping and ransom case of Dua Mangi in November 2020. His escape had come to light when the jail police found him absent during the headcount on the return of prisoners from the court. The Ferozabad police then took action and arrested both his custodians.

The CCTV camera footage clearly showed how the policemen had helped the suspect in disappearing from the shopping centre.

In the video clip obtained by The News, the suspect can be seen wearing neat and clean clothes as he enters the shopping mall on Tariq Road from the front entrance and then fleeing from the back exit. The footage showed that Qureshi not only stepped out of a car without any handcuffs on him but he was also unaccompanied by any policeman.

The investigators have also started to look for the car used in the escape with the help of the CCTV cameras installed along Tariq Road and in the surroundings.

Rs5m reward

The Karachi Police have sought help from the public and are offering a reward of Rs5 million to anyone who assists them in arresting the fugitive. A report said on Saturday that Sindh police chief IGP Mushtaq Mahar would write to the home department for the purpose of offering the reward.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the jail authorities have declared the production of the other four prisoners in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case outside the jail risky, and requested the home department to conduct their trial inside the jail.