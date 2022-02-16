Fake news floods Sahel as disinformation wars escalate

MANAMA: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Bahrain’s king on a landmark visit on Tuesday to the small,...
BAUNDUNG, Indonesia: An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to life in prison for the rape of 13 students,...
TEHRAN: Iran’s top security official said on Tuesday a "guarantee" and "verification" would be needed for Vienna...
NICOSIA: UN peacekeepers in Cyprus said on Tuesday that twin three-year-old girls lost in the buffer zone dividing the...
NICOSIA: Britain’s parliamentary speaker Lindsay Hoyle warned on Tuesday that "relentless abuse" on social media...
ISTANBUL: Two Turkish journalists convicted of violating Turkey’s state secrets law were released late on Tuesday...
Comments