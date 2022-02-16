 
close
Wednesday February 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Fake news floods Sahel as disinformation wars escalate

By AFP
February 16, 2022

BAMAKO: Fake news is flooding Africa’s conflict-ridden Sahel, according to experts, sowing discord and confusion in the increasingly volatile region. Doctored news bulletins and altered photos often spread like wildfire on social networks.

Comments