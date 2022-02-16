Israeli PM meets Bahrain’s king

MANAMA: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Bahrain’s king on a landmark visit on Tuesday to the small, oil-rich Gulf country, 17 months after they ended decades of tensions to normalise ties.

It was the latest diplomatic breakthrough since several Arab states under the US-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords ended their isolation of Israel despite the fact the Israel-Palestinian conflict remains unresolved.

Israel’s new alliances reflect the fact that major Arab Gulf powers, the Jewish state and their common ally the United States share an animosity toward Iran and concerns about its nuclear programme.

"In these tumultuous times it’s important that from this region we send a message of goodwill, of cooperation, of standing together against common challenges," Bennett said before his departure on Monday.