Teacher given life term for raping 13 students

BAUNDUNG, Indonesia: An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to life in prison for the rape of 13 students, in a case that has drawn national attention to sexual abuse in some of the country’s religious boarding schools.
Herry Wirawan, 36, was found guilty of raping 13 female students -- all minors -- and impregnating at least eight of them by Bandung district court in West Java. The revelations sparked national outrage, with a senior government official saying President Joko Widodo has paid special attention to the case.
The pattern of abuse came to light when the family of a female student reported Wirawan to the police for raping and impregnating their teenage daughter last year. During the trial, it was revealed he had raped the children -- many from poor families attending the school on scholarships -- over five years.
