Twin toddlers lost in Cyprus buffer zone ‘safe’: UN

NICOSIA: UN peacekeepers in Cyprus said on Tuesday that twin three-year-old girls lost in the buffer zone dividing the Mediterranean island were safe after they were separated from their parents in no man’s land.

The family, reportedly from Pakistan, were said to have attempted to cross over from the north to the south through the UN-patrolled buffer zone, but the children became separated and got lost in the dark.

One girl was found cold, wet and scared by a United Nations patrol before dawn on Tuesday, but her sister was not with her. Patrols continued the search throughout the day until the UN confirmed in the late afternoon that the second girl had been found "safe and uninjured".

The parents told authorities in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) that they had lost their children in the buffer zone near Athienou, some 20-km southeast of the divided capital Nicosia. Cyprus has been split since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied the northern part of the island in response to a Greek-sponsored military coup.