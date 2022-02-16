Turkey frees reporters

 
ISTANBUL: Two Turkish journalists convicted of violating Turkey’s state secrets law were released late on Tuesday the very same day they returned to prison after losing an appeal against their jail sentences, their lawyer told AFP. The 2020 trial concerned a news report alleging that a Turkish intelligence officer was killed in Libya after Ankara provided support to the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

