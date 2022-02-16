Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, during what witnesses described as a confrontation between protesters and Israeli troops.
The ministry said only that a Palestinian "citizen" was killed by Israeli fire in Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah. Residents identified the victim as Nehad Bargouthi, 19, who was shot as local youths hurled stones at Israeli forces. An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP they were looking into the incident.
