Wednesday February 16, 2022
World

Trump tells French far-right hopeful to ‘hang in there’

By AFP
February 16, 2022

PARIS: Former US president Donald Trump has told French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour to "hang in there" in his campaign for the April election, Zemmour’s spokesman said on Tuesday. In a 40-minute phone conversation, Trump advised Zemmour to "stand his ground, hang in there and keep his spirits up", spokesman Guillaume Peltier told the France 2 broadcaster.

