Four dead as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

MADRID: A Spanish fishing trawler sank in rough waters off eastern Canada on Tuesday, killing at least four of the vessel’s 22-strong crew, the Spanish transport ministry said.
Rescuers saved three crew members and were searching for 15 others who were missing off the island of Newfoundland on Canada’s Atlantic coast where the ship foundered, a ministry spokesman told AFP. Twelve of the crew are Spanish nationals, eight are from Peru and the rest from Ghana, Spanish media reports said.
BAMAKO: Fake news is flooding Africa’s conflict-ridden Sahel, according to experts, sowing discord and confusion in...
MANAMA: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Bahrain’s king on a landmark visit on Tuesday to the small,...
BAUNDUNG, Indonesia: An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to life in prison for the rape of 13 students,...
TEHRAN: Iran’s top security official said on Tuesday a "guarantee" and "verification" would be needed for Vienna...
NICOSIA: UN peacekeepers in Cyprus said on Tuesday that twin three-year-old girls lost in the buffer zone dividing the...
NICOSIA: Britain’s parliamentary speaker Lindsay Hoyle warned on Tuesday that "relentless abuse" on social media...
Comments