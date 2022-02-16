Four dead as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

MADRID: A Spanish fishing trawler sank in rough waters off eastern Canada on Tuesday, killing at least four of the vessel’s 22-strong crew, the Spanish transport ministry said.

Rescuers saved three crew members and were searching for 15 others who were missing off the island of Newfoundland on Canada’s Atlantic coast where the ship foundered, a ministry spokesman told AFP. Twelve of the crew are Spanish nationals, eight are from Peru and the rest from Ghana, Spanish media reports said.