Saudi Arabia military commander visits India

NEW DELHI: The military commander of Saudi Arabia has reached Delhi on a three-day (14 to 16 February) visit. This is the first time that a military commander of Saudi Arabia has visited India, foreign media reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Land Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdulah Mohammed Al-Mutier on Tuesday met Army Chief General MM Naravane and held talks. On his arrival, the Saudi commander was given a guard of honour on the lawns of South Block.

During the visit to the Army Headquarters, the Commander of Saudi Arabia was given a presentation by the Army Design Bureau of the Indian Army, in which information was given about the weapons and military equipment made by India’s defence industry.