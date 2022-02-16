Saudi Arabia military commander visits India

NEW DELHI: The military commander of Saudi Arabia has reached Delhi on a three-day (14 to 16 February) visit. This is the first time that a military commander of Saudi Arabia has visited India, foreign media reported.
Saudi Arabia’s Land Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdulah Mohammed Al-Mutier on Tuesday met Army Chief General MM Naravane and held talks. On his arrival, the Saudi commander was given a guard of honour on the lawns of South Block.
During the visit to the Army Headquarters, the Commander of Saudi Arabia was given a presentation by the Army Design Bureau of the Indian Army, in which information was given about the weapons and military equipment made by India’s defence industry.
BAMAKO: Fake news is flooding Africa’s conflict-ridden Sahel, according to experts, sowing discord and confusion in...
MANAMA: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Bahrain’s king on a landmark visit on Tuesday to the small,...
BAUNDUNG, Indonesia: An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to life in prison for the rape of 13 students,...
TEHRAN: Iran’s top security official said on Tuesday a "guarantee" and "verification" would be needed for Vienna...
NICOSIA: UN peacekeepers in Cyprus said on Tuesday that twin three-year-old girls lost in the buffer zone dividing the...
NICOSIA: Britain’s parliamentary speaker Lindsay Hoyle warned on Tuesday that "relentless abuse" on social media...
Comments