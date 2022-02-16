Navalny faces 15 more years in prison

POKROV, Russia: President Vladimir Putin’s main political opponent, Alexei Navalny, went on trial from inside prison on Tuesday, in a new fraud case that could see his jail time extended by more than a decade.

A video link showed Navalny dressed in prison uniform at the makeshift court inside his penal colony, smiling and embracing his wife, Yuliya Navalnaya, while guards stood either side of them.

Rights groups have criticised authorities for holding the closed-door hearing inside the maximum-security prison in Pokrov, some 100-km east of Moscow. Navalny said he was being tried in prison because Russian officials are "scared of what I will say." "I have not yet been found guilty in this case, but they keep me in uniform so a grandmother watching on television will think ‘well, he’s in prison anyway’", he said.