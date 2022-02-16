Prince Andrew settles sex assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

NEW YORK: Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled a sexual assault lawsuit for an unspecified sum, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to a New York judge on behalf of both parties, Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote that they "have reached an out of court settlement," without disclosing the financial terms.

As part of the agreement, the British royal will make a "substantial donation" to a charity established by Giuffre that supports sex trafficking victims, Boies said. Giuffre has said she had sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law after meeting him through the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison two years ago while awaiting trial for sex crimes.

The prince has not been criminally charged and has denied the allegations. The settlement means the civil case will not go to a jury trial. It also means Andrew will no longer be questioned under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers. "The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed)," said the court filing.

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the letter said. "He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims," it added. Last month Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles and charitable roles after New York Judge Lewis Kaplan denied his plea to dismiss Giuffre’s case.