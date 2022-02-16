Ottawa police chief resigns amid trucker protests

OTTAWA: Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly, facing criticism from politicians and residents over a failure to dislodge the trucker-led protests against Covid rules in the Canadian capital, resigned on Tuesday, an official said."Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned," city councillor Riley Brockington tweeted on the 19th day of the demonstrators’ blockading of the city.Backed by freshly invoked emergency powers, Canadian officials on Tuesday looked to bring an end to weeks of trucker-led protests that have paralyzed the capital Ottawa and snarled vital border crossings with the United States.In the capital, truckers hardened their stance -- moving big rigs into positions that could be more difficult to dislodge, and posted signs on their vehicles that read: "Hold the line."

Several protesters told AFP they were unruffled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invoking of the Emergencies Act and calls to the protesters to end their "illegal" blockades and "go home." It marked only the second time in Canadian history such powers have been invoked in peacetime.

"Truckers are not going anywhere," said Tyler, who gave only his first name, sitting at the wheel of his massive truck parked outside parliament. With authorities poised to act, Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly abruptly resigned, a city councillor said.

Sloly had been facing intense criticism from politicians and residents over a failure to dislodge the protesters. He had said repeatedly that he lacked the resources to do so safely. Police had already cleared demonstrators from the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario and Detroit in the US state of Michigan -- arresting 46 people and seizing 37 vehicles.

Meanwhile protesters on Tuesday departed a border checkpoint in Alberta, leaving only one crossing in Manitoba still blocked. "The (Alberta) blockade is done," RCMP Superintendent Roberta McKale told AFP. "Everybody is voluntarily leaving. They are choosing to go." As threats of violence lingered, federal police on Monday had swooped in and arrested about a dozen protesters with rifles, handguns, body armor and ammunition at the border between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana.