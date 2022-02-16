Wasa starts pre-monsoon de-silting

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started implementing its pre-monsoon de-silting plan in the provincial metropolis.

This was decided in a meeting held under the chair of Wasa MD Muhammad Tanveer here Tuesday. He instructed all directors to start working as per Agency's pre-monsoon plan immediately. Before the monsoon, Wasa Lahore will complete two cycles of desilting, he said, adding that he would himself monitor the operation. Earlier, Wasa MD Muhammad Tanveer visited Birdwood Road Drain and Kharak Drain with Deputy Managing Director (Operations) Ghafran Ahmed, reviewed the ongoing work and directed the staff to speed up the work.

Wasa will complete mass desilting of six drains and sewerage line under Lahore Pre-Monsoon Plan, he said and maintained that all directors would monitor the process and submit reports on a daily basis. Talking to media, Wasa MD said that this Monsoon Kashmir Road underground water tank should also be completed. Answering a question about low-lying areas, he said that a special desilting operation would be carried out in all the low-lying areas, including Cooper Road, GPO, Nabha Road, Qartaba Chowk, Ek Moria, Do Moria Bridge and other areas. Meanwhile, a delegation of Chief Minister's Special Monitoring Unit called on Wasa MD who briefed the delegation about the progress of ongoing Wasa projects. The reforms taken in Wasa during the last three years were also discussed.