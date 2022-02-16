BS-19 officers visit PSCA Centre

LAHORE:A delegation of 15 BS-19 Senior Management Officers from occupational groups visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) PPIC3 Centre on Tuesday.

The members of the delegation belonged to Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan, Railways Group, Pakistan Customs Service, Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service and Information Services. The delegation was briefed about the Intelligent Traffic Management System, E-challan System of PSCA, Artificial Intelligence, Women Safety App and Lost and Found Centre.

The delegation also observed the security and monitoring process with the help of PSCA cameras. Participants said that Lahore is competing with major cities of the world due to its modern infrastructure. Later, souvenirs and shields were exchanged between the representatives. Meanwhile, a delegation of 16 officers from 30 Senior Management Course of National Institute of Management Peshawar paid a study visit to Central Police Office on Tuesday.