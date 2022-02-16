Four officials arrested over graft

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested four people including a Patwari during operations against corrupt people in Faisalabad, Layyah and Toba Tek Singh.
ACE DG Gohar Nafees said Ashraf Ali was arrested on charges of illegally occupying property of a citizen. Accused Ashraf Ali transferred the property of Muhammad Shafi in his name through forged documents. The action was taken on the request of Muhammad Arshad, grandson of Muhammad Shafi.
The DG said a Patwari was arrested from Toba Tek Singh for taking bribe. Accused Abdul Wahid received Rs22,000 bribe to prepare a report assigned to him by Kamalia assistant commissioner. The DG said Arshad Hussain and Muhammad Irfan were arrested for tampering with the records of government land in Layyah.
A case, 21/19, was registered against the accused in a Layyah police station. They were involved in preparation of fake revenue record of TDA Land in Layyah. Their bail petitions were rejected by Lahore High Court.
LAHORE:In 2020, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan instituted a research grant in honour of veteran journalist,...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has destroyed 10,450 litre adulterated milk during an operation against adulteration...
LAHORE:Human rights organisations have expressed their deep concern about the alleged sexual assault, beating,...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has started implementing its pre-monsoon de-silting plan in the provincial...
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Tuesday while Met...
LAHORE:A delegation of 15 BS-19 Senior Management Officers from occupational groups visited Punjab Safe Cities...
Comments