‘Software developed for transparent allotment of GORs’

LAHORE:A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja regarding the allotment policy of government residences 2021. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Syed Ali Murtaza gave a briefing on allotment policy.

The meeting considered steps to mould the policy as per the recommendations of Punjab Assembly. The meeting quashed discrimination in allotment between the officers of the Punjab Assembly and the Civil Secretariat and adopted a uniform policy for the both the cadres.

Addressing the meeting, Basharat said that software has been developed for transparency in allotment of government residences and the issue of allotment in GORs would be resolved on fast tracks. “Construction of new GORs is being planned on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister to address the accommodation shortage for civil servants”, minister said.

IG: IGP Punjab took notice on the killing of four persons, including two children in Alipur Chhatta. He sought a report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala and directed CPO Gujranwala to form a special team to arrest the culprits. Meanwhile, IGP Punjab has said that corrupt elements have no place in the police force. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at DPO office Sheikhupura Tuesday and addressing officers and personnel at Police Darbar.

He inaugurated a new building of Police Station in Factory Area and also planted a sapling in the lawn. He visited the memorial of martyrs and laid floral wreaths. He met the families and children of martyrs and after hearing their problems issued orders on the spot for their solution.

training course: The passing out parade of Railways instructor course was held at Railways Police Training School, Walton on Tuesday. A total of 160 police officers of 1st upper, 3rd intermediate, 24th lower and 5th drill course participated in the parade. All the participating police officers received training in law, drill and other related fields during the course.

Inspector General Railways Police Faisal Shahkar was the chief guest at the ceremony. DIG South Agha M Yousaf, AIG Admin Malik M Attique and other top officers were also present on this occasion.