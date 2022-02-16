Previous govt neglected health sector: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block will be the first to provide test tube baby facility.

The minister attended Fatima Jinnah Medical University convocation 2022 as guest of honour. Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar was chief guest of the ceremony. Ch Sarwar and Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan appreciated the contribution of Dr Yasmin Rashid for improvement in healthcare services.

The health minister said, “Ganga Ram Hospital and Lady Willingdon Hospital have served people right from the day they were set up. A two-decade old dream of setting up of a dedicated mother and child block is about to be realised. Improved services for mother and child were a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government is setting up 600-bed mother and child block at Ganga Ram Hospital. This will be one of a kind facility having many super specialties like urogynecology and oncology. This will be first public sector hospital with test tube baby facility. The Mother and Child block will be a referral facility and shall be operational by June 2022. Overall, eight mother and child hospitals are being set up in different areas of Punjab. No past government thought of providing health facilities at this scale to people. By March 31, 2022, the government will provide health insurance to entire population of Punjab. So far the government has empaneled 590 hospitals under Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Programme. So far 98,000 people have availed free eye treatment facility under the card. Only in private sector hospitals of Lahore, more than 600 people have availed cardiac treatment facility. The last government invested on bridges and roads and neglected health. They were running the health departments with 50pc of its human resource capacity. So far the government has hired 48,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Later, shields were exchanged between Dr Yasmin Rashid and Governor Ch Sarwar.