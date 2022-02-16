Opp dream won’t come true: CM

LAHORE:Member Provincial Assembly Khurram Khan Leghari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed confidence in the leadership of the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the no-confidence notions of the opposition were frustrated and advised the opposition leaders to shun their negative politics.

They were now hiding themselves as the opposition had faced defeat on all fronts, he added. The chief minister said that the opposition would continue to bewail as its dreams would never come true. No one would be allowed to stand in the way of public service, he emphasised. The district development package of Rs360 billion had laid a solid foundation for equal development as development was the right of every citizen, he further said.

Khurram Leghari said, “We are all united to befittingly respond to any conspiracy of the opposition.” Former MPA Sardar Channu Khan Leghari was also present.

MNA: Member National Assembly (MNA) Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister pointed out that projects worth billions of rupees were being completed to develop Attock and regretted that this district was deliberately ignored by the previous government.

The chief minister said the incumbent government allocated Rs20.60 billion for the district under the district development package, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had returned the rights of the people of Attock. He said Attock was the stronghold of PTI. The development work done in the area by this government was unprecedented as record funds had been allocated for education, health and other sectors, he mentioned.

The chief minister said that a 200-bed mother and child hospital was being built in Attock at the cost of Rs5.32 billion, adding that 100 beds were also being added to Attock’s DHQ hospital.

Upgradation of health facilities in Attock would also benefit patients from adjoining districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, including Swabi, Nowshera and Haripur, he commented. The PTI-led government believed in composite development and all backward areas would be brought on a par with developed cities, the CM said.