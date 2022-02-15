United squeeze out one-run win against Kings

LAHORE: Chaotic Islamabad United sneaked to a sensational one-run victory over Karachi Kings in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night.

With a united effort, Shadab Khan, Alex Hales, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali lifted Islamabad’s score to 191 for seven and then allowed Karachi Kings reach 190 runs for eight. On Tuesday, Peshawar Zalmi will meet Quetta Gladiators in the 22nd match of season seven.

Islamabad with their sloppy fielding and number of dropped catches almost gifted the match to Karachi. But there was a remarkable turnaround in the fortunes in the last over when Karachi which was looking for two runs for win on the final ball saw Chris Jordon run out that also brought gloom in their camp.

It were Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram who almost snatched the match away from Islamabad United with their 108 runs stand. But Waqas Maqsood turned out to be was the hero of Islamabad who successfully defended eight runs.

In the final over, Imad after a first dot ball hit a four but then mistimed Maqsood’s third delivery for a catch at mid-off. Karachi got another run with a wide delivery to have four runs in four balls for win. On the next ball, Qasim took a single which was followed by Maqsood taking Jordan Thompson’s wicket and on the final ball Karachi needed one for a tie and two to win. But Chris Jordan got run out which also denied Karachi a certain first win of the tournament.

Though Imad played a magnificent 28-ball 55 runs innings, with six fours and three sixes, he failed to give finishing touch to the match. Whereas, Qasim remained not out at 51 that came in 26 balls aided with six fours and a six.

A couple of boundaries in the death overs and some sloppy fielding by Islamabad developed goosebumps among United fans and skipper Shadab in the doghouse. Imad and Qasim, who was dropped thrice, nearly took the match away from Islamabad.

Karachi, this season was like Lahore Qalandars of 2016 PSL, which at last even failed to take advantage of the Islamabad’s sloppy fielding and injuries to bowler Zeeshan Zameer and Shadab.

Zeeshan, however, did his part before injury as he took the wicket of Babar Azam (13). And when Liam Dawson threw the remaining three balls of Zeeshan’s over, he sent Joe Clarke packing for a first ball duck.

The next men in, Sharjeel Khan and Sahibzada Farhan jointly spent enough time at the crease and developed 59 runs in tits and bits without assessing the run rate increasing. Sharjeel when at 44 saw Farhan lost patience and gifted his wicket to Waqas Maqsood at 17. Surprisingly, Sharjeel also lost his wicket after facing 28 balls and hitting four boundaries and three sixes.

Asif Ali, who acted as a part-time bowler dented Karachi with the wickets of Sharjeel and then Mohammad Nabi in the 11th over, leaving the Kings in tatters at 80 for five. Asif in his second over saw two dropped catches of Qasim Akram by Gurbaz and Hassan Ali, even then Karachi did not an urge to fightback.

Waqas had three wickets with two taken by part-timer Asif and one each was shared by Zameer and Dawson. Put into bat, Islamabad despite losing wickets at regular intervals kept on the scoreboard rolling and ultimately got a total for their bowlers to fight for and push Karachi backwards.

Collectively, all the Islamabad United batter contributed some way or the other. There were a lot of 20 plus figures came from their batsmen with Shadab being the highest scorer with 34 that came in 26 balls as he also hit three fours and a six. Later down the order, Asif smashed 28 off 11 with the help of a boundary and three sixes whereas Faheem struck 29 off 10 laced with three boundaries and two sixes for United’s recovery.

The initiative given by Imad Wasim in the opening over with the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who smacked two sixes in the first three balls and in an attempt for the third hit the ball high to be taken by Babar for 12 off five balls, was thrown away. It was a nice start for Karachi which kept Islamabad United run rate in check early. But Alex Hales and Shadab supported their team quite well after they were reduced to 26-2. Hales made 25 whereas the skipper did his part as the two made 42 runs together. Azam also made quick 22 including two boundaries and a six followed by heroics from Asif and Faheem.

Liam Dawson (15) and Hasan Ali 12 not out further consolidated Islamabad position and looked towards Shadab-led attack to keep them aloft.

Imad chipped in with two wickets while Mir Hamza, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif and Jordan Thompson had one each.

This was the last chance for Karachi Kings to stay alive in this tournament after they lost all their six matches played earlier and with this seventh loss their play-off hopes also faded.