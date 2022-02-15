PM’s 18th Amendment remarks reflect autocratic mindset: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has taken strong exception to the remarks of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the 18th amendment, saying, "The attack on the 18th Amendment and Parliament reflects an autocratic, centrist mindset and exposes the hands behind the debate on a Presidential form of government like the Ayub era, being admired by the PTI.” “The proverb, “a bad workman always blames his tools” or “naach na jaane angan tehra” is the call of the Government as it has failed to implement its election theme of Change or Tabdeeli,” he said.

“It is incorrect to say that Parliament or the Senate hindering the legislation process. The Government has bulldozed bills by overriding rules, bringing supplementary Orders of Day and horse-trading. Following a foreign agenda of colonisation of Pakistan, all bills of subjugation to the IMF were passed except legislation for the people plight, the reason being the lack of political will by the Government.”

The former Chairman Senate questioned how has the 18th Amendment and Parliament stood in the way of the Government to deal with and bring before the law the various Mafias, cartels and hoarders. “The Government itself has failed because it supports cronyism,” he said.

Rabbani asked how has the 18th Amendment or Parliament prevented the Government from controlling the record price hike, corruption, depreciation of the rupee, delayed decisions on the import of gas, etc.

He said as the Day of Judgment draws near the Government is finding whipping boys to place its failure on at times it is the bureaucracy that is not taking decisions. “At times it is the judiciary which is creating obstacles in the way of the Government, and now it is the 18th Amendment and Parliament,” he said.

The former Chairman senate said no institution functioning under the Constitution or the Constitution itself has been spared to cover the collective failure of the political Government.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said the 18th Amendment and Parliament are the lifeline that holds the Federation and any attempt to roll back the 18th Amendment will give rise to extremism, nationalism and even federalists can raise the slogan, let the provinces collect all the taxes and the Federation place its expenditures before the provinces, which verify and meet them.