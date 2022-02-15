 
close
Tuesday February 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

President summons NA session on Feb 18

By APP
February 15, 2022
President summons NA session on Feb 18

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday summoned a session of the National Assembly (NA) on February 18. The president summoned the session under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution, a press release said. The session would be held on Friday at 10:30 am.

Comments