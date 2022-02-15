President summons NA session on Feb 18

A PDM committee, to be formed tomorrow, would contact Jahangir Tareen, says JUI-F leader
RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday foiled a suicide attack by a terrorist in Dossali, North Waziristan district....
DOHA: Gulf envoys stressed Monday that women must be able to work and go to school, in talks with the Taliban foreign...
LAHORE: Chaotic Islamabad United sneaked to a sensational one-run victory over Karachi Kings in the 21st match of the...
ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has taken strong exception to the remarks of Prime Minister Imran...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has encouraged the abolition of the existing system of pensions for...
Comments