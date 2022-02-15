Kazmi appointed as chairman BoD Ignite Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi has been appointed 'Chairman' Board of Directors Ignite Pakistan. Kazmi is currently serving as CEO, National Information Technology Board, Ministry of IT and Telecommunications. He is also Member, Board of Directors (BOD) PTCL, Member BOD NTC, Member BOD PITC. He is a seasoned management practitioner with more than 2 decades of private and public sector experience.
KARACHI: Mr Knut Ostby, Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan, on Monday visited the Sindh Education Foundation ,...
SUKKUR: The Naukot Police, after seven days of the gang-rape incidents with two girls, have arrested the main accused,...
SUKKUR: Six people, including a woman, were killed on Monday in a clash that broke out between three brothers over the...
RAWALPINDI: The Civil Judge Rawalpindi Malik Mubashir Hussain Awan has declared the PML-N leader Capt Safdar and...
PIND DADAN KHAN: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the public would...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s secretary health withdrew his order of appointment of additional secretary health as...
Comments