Tuesday February 15, 2022
National

Kazmi appointed as chairman BoD Ignite Pakistan

February 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi has been appointed 'Chairman' Board of Directors Ignite Pakistan. Kazmi is currently serving as CEO, National Information Technology Board, Ministry of IT and Telecommunications. He is also Member, Board of Directors (BOD) PTCL, Member BOD NTC, Member BOD PITC. He is a seasoned management practitioner with more than 2 decades of private and public sector experience.

