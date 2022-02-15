Main accused of Mirpurkhasgang-rape incident arrested

SUKKUR: The Naukot Police, after seven days of the gang-rape incidents with two girls, have arrested the main accused, while others, who were allegedly involved, had already been arrested. Reports said the police on Monday arrested Ali Nawaz Tunghri, the main suspect involved in the gang-rape from some undisclosed location. The police have arrested all 20 accused nominated in the FIR by the victims, saying investigation of the incident was carried out on modern basis though the final DNA test report of the victims had not yet been provided by the LUMS. A letter was already sent to issue the report at their earliest. It is pertinent to mention that the alleged gang-rape incidents with two girls in Naukot occurred some seven days ago in village 16-Miles of Nafees Nagar.