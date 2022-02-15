Doctors, paramedics end protest: KP health secretary withdraws director’s appointment order

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s secretary health withdrew his order of appointment of additional secretary health as director Human Resource Management (HRM) after a protest by workers at the offices of Director General Health and Services in Peshawar on Monday.

The secretary had removed Dr Sher Khan Afridi and appointed a PMS officer, Mohammad Fayaz Khan, as director HRM. The appointment of the PMS officer (provincial management service) as director HRM had invited criticism by the doctors and other health workers as they felt it was an attempt by the PMS officers to occupy all positions meant for doctors in the Health Directorate. The doctors, paramedics, and other non-technical employees of the Health Department under Grand Health Alliance (GHA), headed by Syed Roidar Shah, refused to accept the decision of the secretary health and announced to launch a protest.

The doctors under the banner of the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA), an organisation of the doctors of public sector hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a protest demonstration at the DG Health Offices where the employees boycotted duties.

Other employees of the Health sector, particularly the paramedics and non-technical staff, joined the protesting PDA members and asked the government to withdraw the decision. This forced the government to cancel a previous notification about the appointment of PMS officer Fayaz Mohammad Khan as director HRM.

The secretary Health invited the protesting workers to a meeting and informed them about his decision. He then issued another notification and gave the additional charge of director HRM to Dr Fazlur Rahman.

GHA President Syed Roidar thanked Secretary Health Tahir Orakzai for withdrawing his earlier order and called off the protest. PDA President Dr Zubair Zahir flayed the government for appointing bureaucrats to the positions meant for the doctors.