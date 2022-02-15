SHO tortures children near PSL venue

LAHORE: Flouting the orders of CCPO and DIG for behaving nicely with citizens, SHO Gulberg was spotted torturing and manhandling children outside Gaddafi Stadium.

The victims reportedly had turned up to watch the PSL match. On the contrary, SHO Mudassar Ullah maintained that they were selling tickets in black. Reportedly, Mudassar and police officials on Monday dragged two children to police van and subjected them to torture. Few days back, DSP Gulberg had also been found torturing a biker and motorist hours before PSL match was about to commence.