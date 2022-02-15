Ignorance big obstacle to progress: Kaira

LALAMUSA: PPP leader Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday said those societies lag behind in terms of prosperity and development where rulers and social scientists do not focus on knowledge.

Addressing participants of inaugural ceremony of Islamic Welfare Complex Dhama, Lalamusa, Kaira said only those nations are capable of ruling the world who equipped their masses with modern knowledge.

He said when a nation abandoned the path of patience, sacrifice, training and acquiring modern knowledge, that nation experienced humiliation. He said the Holy Quran is a book full of knowledge and from it any nation can get inspiration to make progress. He said why we are trying to turn Pakistan like Europe and America. He said after getting modern knowledge we would also become capable of inventing several things.