Literature festival at PAL from Saturday

Islamabad: A two-day Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival will begin at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here next Saturday (February 19).
The event will be organised by the Indus Cultural Forum in collaboration with the PAL. Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood is likely to be the chief guest in the opening ceremony.
Noted scholars and language experts will participate in the festival, which is meant to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and preserve, protect and promote the country's languages. The organisers said the event would provide a platform for celebrating 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encourage language communities to take action for saving their languages from extinction. They said the festival would have poetry sessions in mother languages and book launches.
KARACHI: Mr Knut Ostby, Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan, on Monday visited the Sindh Education Foundation ,...
ISLAMABAD: Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi has been appointed 'Chairman' Board of Directors Ignite Pakistan. Kazmi is...
SUKKUR: The Naukot Police, after seven days of the gang-rape incidents with two girls, have arrested the main accused,...
SUKKUR: Six people, including a woman, were killed on Monday in a clash that broke out between three brothers over the...
RAWALPINDI: The Civil Judge Rawalpindi Malik Mubashir Hussain Awan has declared the PML-N leader Capt Safdar and...
PIND DADAN KHAN: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the public would...
Comments