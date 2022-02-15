Literature festival at PAL from Saturday

Islamabad: A two-day Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival will begin at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here next Saturday (February 19).

The event will be organised by the Indus Cultural Forum in collaboration with the PAL. Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood is likely to be the chief guest in the opening ceremony.

Noted scholars and language experts will participate in the festival, which is meant to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and preserve, protect and promote the country's languages. The organisers said the event would provide a platform for celebrating 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encourage language communities to take action for saving their languages from extinction. They said the festival would have poetry sessions in mother languages and book launches.