NCSW launches strategic plan for next three years

Islamabad: National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with the Haqooq-e-Pakistan project, on Monday, launched its 3-year strategic plan at an event that highlighted the recommendations and way forward for the commission.

The event was attended by various diplomats, development partners, civil society organisations, media representatives, anchors, president of National Press Club, chairman of Stock Exchange, president of Bar Association, women chambers, and women parliamentarians.

The strategy mainly establishes a structure and path for the commission, dealing with thematic areas related to violence against women, the political representation of women, and ensuring empowerment of women in the public and social sphere.

On the occasion, NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar said, "Women in Pakistan had a long, patient wait and NCSW now needs your support to ensure voices of women are heard at the higher echelons." Different recommendations were tabled with a prime focus on NCSW's role in generating knowledge, and women-friendly legislation. Moreover, the role of NCSW in ensuring the inclusiveness of women from all spheres of life was stressed.

Chairperson NCSW reiterated the role of women in policy formulation and implementation and how increased representation would safeguard women’s interests and rights. Other recommendations included increasing the representation of special-needs women, transgender, and senior citizens to guarantee that their voices and concerns are represented in the formulation of laws.

The event ended with the felicitations from development partners including country Reps UN Women, European Union, Unicef, media anchors, and president Islamabad chambers who expressed their commitments in continued support for women empowerment and inclusiveness in all walks of life.