Excessive use of mobile phones affects health: experts

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday organised an awareness seminar against the excessive use of mobile phones and social networking sites by youngsters. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar “digital media; a positive outlook” which was addressed by Qasim Ali Shah, a trainer and motivational speaker.

Qasim Ali Shah said excessive use of a mobile phone and social media leads to a reduction in the daily working routine, productivity, physical health, social relationships, and emotional well-being. He said educational institutions needed to teach students about the productive use of social media and cyber laws. He advised students to make schedule regarding the use of social media besides using cell phones for short duration important calls and messages only. He alarmed the students that techno-stress can have severe social consequences. Prof Zaidi advised the students that they must focus on their long-term goals, make judicious use of mobile phones and social media. The seminar was organised by the Young Journalists Society of GCU.