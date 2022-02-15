KP CM’s aide says PTI vote-bank has gone up

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday congratulated the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the success of party candidates in the re-polling in 13 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a press conference at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government conducted the first phase of local government elections in a professional manner.

He said the PTI’s vote-bank had increased after the first round of local bodies’ elections. He said the PTI got success in the re-polling due to the unity of workers. Mentioning the success of the party candidate in Dera Ismail Khan, Barrister Saif said political heavyweights were defeated in Dera Ismail Khan, adding the PTI also scored victories in Karak, Bannu and Bajaur.

He said that after December 19, PTI gained momentum as PTI workers fought well in the re-polling. He said the PTI still had the largest vote-bank in the province. The special assistant hoped that a large number of independent candidates, who had won the seats, would join the PTI. He said that PTI workers were united and the party would win the second phase of the local government elections.