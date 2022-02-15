NAB reviews conclusion of 179 mega corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directed all the regional bureaus of NAB to pursue NAB cases in the esteemed courts in accordance with the law with full readiness in the light of solid evidence, authentic documents and statements of witnesses and in addition, the quality of complaints verification, inquiries, and investigations should be further improved.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal held the meeting at NAB headquarters to review the latest progress on logical conclusion of 179 mega corruption cases.

The meeting was informed that out of 179 mega corruption cases, 66 such cases have been concluded by various accountability courts due to vigorous prosecution of NAB, whereas 94 mega corruption cases are still under trial in different accountability courts and early hearing pleas are being filed in the respected accountability courts as per law.

NAB chairman expressed satisfaction over the performance of NAB in mega corruption cases. The meeting was informed that from out of a total of 66 mega corruption cases concluded of which the accountability courts have imposed Rs4.364 billion fine to various accused in 12 mega corruption cases.