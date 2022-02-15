Roads repair reviewed

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman presided over a meeting to review the progress in renovation, repair and maintenance of roads under "Beautiful Lahore" programme.

Commissioner Lahore said that Jail Road Underground Bridge should be restored with complete renovations-cum-decoration. He was informed in the briefing that four spacious buildings of Mall Road had been selected which would be mapped in a creative manner. Commissioner Lahore directed PHA to complete all planters and green work on Ferozepur Road as early as possible. He said that repair and maintenance on Mall Road will be done by MCL and LDA on Jail and Ferozepur Road.

Commissioner Lahore was informed in the briefing that 6 service delivery camps have been set up on three major roads of Lahore. He sought final date of completion of work from all departments. He said that patch work on Ferozepur Road should be completed soon and set up permanent teams to eliminate encroachments on the road. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Sundus Irshad, CO Ali Bukhari, ACG Usman Jalis along with officers of LDA, PHA, Traffic Police, District Administration Lahore, TEPA and MCL.