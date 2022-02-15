Excessive use of mobile phones affects health

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday organised an awareness seminar against the excessive use of mobile phones and social networking sites by youngsters. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar “digital media; a positive outlook” which was addressed by Qasim Ali Shah, a trainer and motivational speaker. Qasim Ali Shah said excessive use of a mobile phone and social media leads to a reduction in the daily working routine, productivity, physical health, social relationships, and emotional well-being.