PU, WWF sign MoU on environment protection

LAHORE:Punjab University and World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) have signed an MoU for protection of environment and counter climate change challenges.

According to the MoU, both the parties will work to promote research related initiatives pertaining to key practices of WWF-Pakistan to minimise the impact of climate change on environment and focus on the betterment of vulnerable communities. In this regard, a ceremony was held at PU Vice-Chancellor’s Office here on Monday. PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Director General WWF-Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan, Manager Zohaib Javed Bhatti, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and others were present.

As per the MoU, WWF would extend its services to promote the objectives and themes of environment days while mutually engaging the stakeholders concerned. Both the organisations would collaborate on various thematic areas of WWF-Pakistan to conduct multiple science-based studies and engage students for internships, thesis, seminars, workshops, awareness campaigns, walks, etc.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that PU would collaborate with WWF-Pakistan to leverage support from across different academic departments and research centres at PU in research projects of mutual interest.

PU MA, MSc results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of various MA/MSc programmes.

According to details, these exams include MA Diplomacy & Strategic Studies, Kashmiriat, Punjabi, French, Education (General) Part-I & Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021 MSc Statistics, Geography, Botany, Tourism & Hospitality Management Part-I & Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021, MA Persian Part-I Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021, MSc Social Work Part-I Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021, MSc Space Science, Gender Studies and MCWM Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021. The detailed results are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

KEMU orientation: The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) organised Orientation Week and White Coat ceremony here Monday. Former Principal of KEMC Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain, the chief guest, Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mehmood Jah, guest of honour, and Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi graced the occasion. KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal hosted, Chairperson Department of Medicine Prof Bilquis Shabbir conducted the ceremony, while senior faculty, Deans, Directors, Registrar, Pro-VC and others attended the ceremony at Patiala Grounds.

In his welcome address, KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal congratulated the parents and students on their outstanding landmark and achievement in their career. He presented the history of 162 years of excellence at KEMU and contributions to academics, research and service delivery especially in COVID-19 and innovation of Telemedicine services. Prof Saqib Saeed Dean of KEMC, welcomed the students.