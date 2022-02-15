PM wants to promote private sector, says Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Monday that private sector was scaling up services after the introduction of the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in Punjab.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a laboratory and diagnostic services at Jail Road, the minister said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, private sector was being promoted. CEO of the lab apprised the minister of level of facilities at the lab. Responding to queries of journalists, the minister said that eight mother and child hospitals were being set up. She said super specialty units were being set up at Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital. She said Pakistan was a signatory to Sustainable Development Goals. She said Opposition had a right to survive and they wanted to survive through long marches and no confidence movements. She said protest within limits of law was part of democratic rights. She added that PTI government was trying to bring improvement in the life of common man.

hiring: Yasmin Rashid met Punjab Public Service Commission Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal here Monday. Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ajmal Bhatti and senior officials were present in the meeting. The health minister and PPSC Chairman discussed status of hiring in the health department. The minister said, "We have provided record employments on merit through Punjab Public Service Commission.

We requested PPSC to expedite hiring on the positions of Senior Registrar Oncology, Women Medical Officers, Medical Officers, Male Charge nurse, female charge nurse and Senior Medical Officers. There will be 3032 new hiring on positions of Sr. Registrar Oncology, WMO, MOs and male and female charge nurses and in most cases interview process has been completed.