SHO tortures kids near stadium

LAHORE:Flouting the orders of CCPO and DIG for behaving nicely with citizens, SHO Gulberg was spotted torturing and manhandling children outside Gaddafi Stadium. The victims reportedly had turned up to watch the PSL match. On the contrary, SHO Mudassar Ullah maintained that they were selling tickets in black. Reportedly, Mudassar and police officials on Monday dragged two children to police van and subjected them to torture. Few days back, DSP Gulberg had also been found torturing a biker and motorist hours before PSL match was about to commence.

AC deprived of valuables: An assistant commissioner was robbed of valuables by suspected robbers in the Chung police limits on Monday. Reportedly, the victim M Ahsan, currently serving at Ziarat, Balochistan was visiting an under-construction house when unidentified suspected robbers held him hostage at gun point and looted valuables from him and fled from the scene. Meanwhile, three suspected robbers looted valuables from a laboratory in Township on Monday. Three suspects disguised as the clients entered the laboratory premises of Iqra Medical Complex and made the staff hostage on gunpoint. They looted cash and valuables from the premises and fled the scene on bike. They had also snatched rifle from security guard. DSP and SHO Township reached the scene and collected evidences. DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan took notice of the incident and a case has been registered against unknown robbers.

Man drowns in Ravi: An elderly man drowned in River Ravi in the Sherakot police limits on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue. The victim Waris Ali fell accidentally into the river near Babu Sabu and drowned.