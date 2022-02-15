Ex-captain Yousuf launches polio vaccination drive

LAHORE:Pakistani batting coach and former captain of national cricket team Muhammad Yousuf has emphasised parents to continue vaccinating children until the virus is completely eradicated from Pakistan.

The call by the prolific batsman came on Monday at the launch of the pre-campaign polio National Immunisation Days preparations held at National Hospital Defence, Lahore. Punjab plans to inoculate 16.9 million children in the upcoming vaccination drive starting from February 28 which will help boost children’s immunity against the virus. “Punjab has deployed over 135,000 mobile and transit teams to vaccinate all children five years of age and below in the upcoming five-day campaign. The teams have been instrumental in delivering the vaccines at doorsteps and serves as a frontline force in addressing concerns of the communities at all levels of implementation.

Following the challenging years of 2019 and 2020, Pakistan especially Punjab has managed to achieve significant results in the fight against polio in the previous year 2021. The province is free of polio cases for over 15 months now and data indicates that polio environmental samples are negative for the last seven months.

The current gains of the programme are, however, fragile and can easily be reversed, especially during high transmission season when the virus is especially active. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries left with the Polio virus, and there is still an imminent risk of Polio virus to any unvaccinated child on either side of the border. On January 27, Pakistan marked a major milestone with no wild polio case reported in the last 12 months. Currently, polio virus transmission in the country is the lowest it has ever been, although wild polio virus remains in the environment posing a threat to resurgence in cases. “The refusal of polio vaccination to children declined in Pakistan in the previous year, an encouraging development, but not significant enough to raise hopes for quick eradication of the crippling disease,” said the former captain Pakistan cricket team. The national cricketer announced to join polio eradication efforts and hoped that no child suffers from the disease. “From now onwards, I commit that polio eradication will be one of my highest priorities and I will support all upcoming vaccination campaigns until the country becomes totally polio-free,” he added.