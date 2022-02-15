CM Usman Buzdar blasts Opp again for negative politics

LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Punjab Assembly Raees Nabeel Ahmed on Monday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, progress on development projects and solution of problems relating to constituency came under discussion.

MPA Raees Nabeel Ahmed expressed his profound gratitude to Usman Buzdar for issuance of Naya Pakistan National Health Card for Bahawalpur Division.Usman Buzdar while expressing his views on this occasion lamented the opposition’s way of politics in the prevailing sensitive conditions. He regretfully remarked that opposition did not shun doing negative politics on sensitive matters.

He denounced that opposition made a futile attempt to enliven its dead politics. “Opposition is looking for various backups in order to prevent its sinking politics,” he added.The chief minister said that the problems of elected representatives relating to their constituencies were being solved with their due consultations.

Usman Buzdar disclosed that a separate development package had been formulated for every district. He said the parliamentarians proposals were being incorporated into the development package. He hoped that the PTI government would accelerate the journey of progress and prosperity.

The CM remarked that hollow slogans raised by the opposition had lost their importance and value. He emphasised that the allies were siding with PTI and would continue to stand by them.

An excellent working relationship existed with the allies, he maintained. He stressed that any attempt on the part of opposition to create political instability would not bear fruit. He remarked that neither the opposition had numbers nor they had any know-how of the political game. He regretted that the opposition neither had any agenda nor any programme. Usman Buzdar outlined that such elements faced humiliation earlier and would meet with failure in future as well.

Meanwhile, Provincial Special Education Minister Chaudhry Akhlaq called on the chief minister at CM Office and apprised him of the performance of his department. While directing to expeditiously complete the ongoing programmes pertaining to special education, the chief minister disclosed that the PTI government had launched innumerable programmes to look after the special persons. He regretfully remarked that no attention was paid on Special Education department in the past. The PTI government had increased funds for the Special Education department, he said, adding the PTI government had come into power to serve the masses and would continue to do so. He categorically maintained that negative politics had died down before the politics of rendering service.

He said that defeated elements were indulging in conspiracies from the outset. Those indulging in politics of levelling baseless allegations had no future, concluded Usman Buzdar.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister taking notice of the murder incident of 11-year-old girl, has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

He ordered stern legal action against the arrested accused and directed that the affected family should be provided with justice at any cost. He remarked that the murderer deserved strict punishment. The CM expressed heartfelt sympathy with the heirs and assured them to provide justice.