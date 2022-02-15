Muqam says PMLN to develop merged districts

MIRANSHAH: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial head Amir Muqam on Monday said his party would implement the Fata reforms in letter and spirit to change the fate of the people of merged districts after coming into power.

He was addressing a gathering in Miranshah town in North Waziristan.Malik Abdul Qudoos Khan, Malik Abdul Samad, Syed Ali and others announced joining the PMLN along with family members and supporters on this occasion.

Amir Muqam said that Pakistan needed leaders like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar who had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had added to the woes of the have-nots.

Amir Muqam said the PMLN would come into power with the support of the people and would work for the uplift of the downtrodden segments of society.He said the tribal people had rendered unmatched sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

Amir Muqam said that the PMLN would work for the development of the hitherto neglected parts of the country if it was voted into power.He said that only the PMLN leadership had the vision to work for the uplift of the country.