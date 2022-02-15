Girl dead in Mansehra accident

MANSEHRA: A young girl was killed and her sister sustained critical injuries when a speeding pick-up ran over them in Malokra area of Oghi on Monday.They were on their way back home after buying goods from the local market when a speeding pick-up vehicle crushed them.
The locals rushed to the spot and shifted them to civil hospital Oghi where doctors declared that the four-year girl, stated to be the daughter of Mohammad Hanif, was dead.Her sister was referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad where her condition was stated to be critical.
The police arrested the driver Mohammad Sohail.Meanwhile, traders in Oghi demanded of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to end the prolonged and unscheduled load-shedding in the name of maintenance work.
A trader Saifur Rehman said that Pesco suspended electricity every second day, which adversely affected the commercial and domestic life from 8 am to 4 pm.He said traders were already suffering because of the coronavirus and prolonged power outages had added to their miseries.
