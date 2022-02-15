Function arranged to mark Chinese New Year

PESHAWAR: China Window - the Chinese Cultural and Information Centre-arranged a colourful function to mark the Chinese New Year.KP Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah inaugurated the celebrations while newly elected Mayor of Peshawar, Zubair Ali, cut the New Year’s cake.

A number of people from different walks of life and children were in attendance.Speaking at the gathering, the additional chief secretary said there is an everlasting bond of friendship between Pakistan and China which is getting stronger with each passing day.

He said both countries leadership reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the Pak-China friendship during the recent visit to China by Prime Minister Imran Khan.The senior official said today the people of Peshawar are sending a message of good wishes to Chinese brothers and sisters on the occasion of the New Year.

He said the colourful events held at China Window fully reflects the role of the people of Peshawar in Pak-China friendship.The Peshawar mayor termed the celebration on the occasion of Chinese New Year very important, adding that signified the Pak-China friendship.

He said every Pakistani is proud of the way China has stood by Pakistan through thick and thin.Zubair Ali promised to make Peshawar again a city of flowers and full support would be sought from China in this regard.