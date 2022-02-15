Protest at Qazi Medical Complex: Doctors, staff shut OPDs over BoG policies

NOWSHERA: The medical and administrative staff members on Monday closed the out-patient departments (OPDs) at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera to protest against the Board of Governors (BoG) policies.

With the closure of OPDs and tug-of war between the medical and administrative staff and hospital administration, the patients and their attendants, who had come from far-off areas, faced great hardships to receive medical treatment at the health facility.

According to details, the medical and administrative staff shut the OPDs of wards and staged sit-in against the BoG policies at the complex which they alleged were flawed and anti-employees.

The protesters alleged that the BoG had adopted a cruel policy on the employees and everyday competent staff members, including the young doctors, paramedics and others, were being terminated on one pretext or the other.

They said the BoG had already sacked 120 employees while 160 more were on the list to be laid off.

They suggested that the BoG chairman should focus his energies on the provision of better healthcare to the people instead of harassing the diligent staff.The protesting staff threatened to shut emergency and operation theatres if the BoG head and members did not mend their ways.