Up to 20pc share suggested for foreign investors in industrial zones

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Commerce and Industries Abdul Karim Khan on Monday said that a 20 per cent quota should be allocated for the foreign investors to get plots in the new industrial zones in the province.

“We need to facilitate the foreign investors to the maximum level so they could be able to invest their capital in the proposed new industrial zones as well as bring the latest technology to the province,” the CM aide said chairing a briefing of the Small Industries Development Board on the progress of establishment of new industrial zones.

SIDB Managing Director Syed Zafar Ali Shah gave the briefing while Deputy Managing Director Nauman Fayyaz, Deputy Managing Director Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali and others attended it.Abdul Karim Khan, who is also chairman of the SIDB, said that incentives should be announced for the foreign investors, including the allotment of plots, to facilitate them in establishing new industrial zones in the province.

He said that it will not only boost investment but would also pave the way for introducing modern technology in the province.Earlier, SIDB Managing Director Syed Zafar Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing on new industrial zones in Peshawar, Chitral, Orakzai, North Waziristan, small industries-III in Lakki Marwat, Abbottabad-II, Mansehra-II, Swabi, Bara, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Darra Adamkhel, Kurram, Bannu and others.