PFA destroys 1,560kg fake honey

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a fake honey making unit near Lorry Adda and destroyed 1,560kg fake honey here Monday.
The PFA team seized 1,040 bottles of honey, 2 ton Glucose syrup, gas cylinder and other machinery. Honey was being prepared by mixing sugar syrup, glucose, chemicals and dyes in dirty drums, said PFA DG Rafaqat Ali Niswana.
He said extremely poor sanitation arrangements, lack of medical record of employees were found. Fake honey was being prepared for supply in different areas with attractive branded packing.
arrested: Shadbagh police have arrested two suspects Arfan and Tanveer for aerial firing on Monday. Police also recovered illegal weapons from their custody. The suspects had resorted to aerial firing during a marriage ceremony and uploaded video on social media. Police after taking cognizance of the matter arrested the suspect.
FIRE: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in an electronics showroom on College Road on Monday. The fire started as a minor one due to short circuit near Ameer Chowk.
