Officers told to serve people honestly

LAHORE:Participants of 39th Senior Management Course, National Institute of Management Peshawar visited Punjab Civil Secretariat as part of their study tour on Monday.

The participants were briefed on ongoing development projects and e-governance in Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said the welfare of the people was primary responsibility of the government officials. He urged upon them to perform their duties honestly, diligently and with the spirit of serving people.